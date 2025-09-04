Hitachi anuncia inversión histórica de 1.000 millones de dólares en EE. UU. para fortalecer la infraestructura energética

Caracas – Hitachi Energy, subsidiaria de Hitachi Ltd. y líder global en electrificación, anunció este jueves una inversión histórica de más de 1.000 millones de dólares destinada a ampliar la producción de infraestructura eléctrica crítica en Estados Unidos. El anuncio se realizó desde Raleigh, Carolina del Norte, y Zúrich, Suiza, a través de GlobeNewswire.

El plan incluye 457 millones de dólares para la construcción de una nueva planta de grandes transformadores de potencia en South Boston, Virginia, que se convertirá en la instalación de este tipo más grande en el país. Además, contempla la expansión de otras instalaciones en diferentes estados. Según la compañía, este esfuerzo responde a la creciente demanda de energía derivada del auge de los centros de datos de inteligencia artificial (IA) y a los objetivos del White House AI Action Plan impulsado por la administración Trump.

Energía para la nueva era digital

El incremento del consumo eléctrico vinculado a la IA y la manufactura estadounidense exige una expansión acelerada de la red. Con esta inversión, Hitachi no solo busca responder a esa necesidad, sino también fortalecer cadenas de suministro locales y crear miles de empleos de alta remuneración.

“If we are going to win the AI race, reindustrialize, and keep the lights on, America is going to need a lot more reliable energy,” señaló Chris Wright, Secretario de Energía. “Thankfully, Hitachi is delivering. The Trump administration looks forward to continuing to partner with private industry to ensure the American people access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy and thousands of high-paying jobs.»

En la misma línea, Doug Burgum, Secretario del Interior, destacó: “To lead in AI, America must lead in energy, and this investment proves we’re doing just that. Hitachi Energy’s historic investment in U.S. grid infrastructure is more than a single partnership, it signals a growing wave of investment in American energy. This momentum is driven by President Donald Trump’s bold, pro-energy policies that are reigniting the American economy and powering the next generation of critical AI data centers with reliable, American-made energy.»

Apoyo político y regional

El proyecto cuenta con el respaldo del gobierno federal y del estado de Virginia. Jarrod Agen, director ejecutivo del White House National Energy Dominance Council, señaló: “Prioritizing domestic production of transformers accelerates President Trump’s energy dominance agenda by fortifying critical supply chains, strengthening U.S. energy security, and ensuring our nation can meet the growing energy demand. Investments like this are essential to powering AI infrastructure and advancing President Trump’s leadership in the global AI race.”

El gobernador de Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, celebró la decisión: “Thank you, Hitachi Energy, for trusting Virginia, again! Hard-working Virginians and a business-friendly environment are what first brought Hitachi Energy to the Commonwealth. Now, after years of success here, they are doubling down on that decision with this landmark investment in South Boston. Eight-hundred and twenty-five new jobs will be transformational for Southside Virginia, as will the power transformers those new hires are set to build. These transformers are critical to our Nation’s electrical grid and will be built right there in Virginia.”

Además, Youngkin anunció un proyecto habitacional para los nuevos trabajadores: “We are also proud to announce a major workforce housing project to support Hitachi’s new employees. We are partnering with Halifax County and Virginia Housing to build 96 new homes supported by a grant from the Virginia Workforce Housing Investment Program.”

Impacto en el Congreso y el Senado

Los legisladores federales de Virginia también destacaron la importancia de la inversión. El senador Mark Warner afirmó: “Particularly at this critical moment for our growing energy demands, I’m excited to see Hitachi Energy expand their Virginia footprint, create hundreds of good-paying jobs in South Boston, and promote American energy security… I’m thrilled to see Hitachi Energy bring this important project home to South Boston.”

Por su parte, el senador Tim Kaine recordó su visita previa a instalaciones de Hitachi y subrayó: “In August, I visited Hitachi’s facility in Bland to learn about the company’s cutting-edge work. I’m thrilled that Hitachi Energy is expanding its footprint in Virginia by investing $457 million to build a state-of-the-art power transformer facility in South Boston – creating more than 800 jobs and boosting the region’s economy.”

El congresista John McGuire (VA-05) añadió: “A vigorous and reliable electric grid is critical for the American economy and American energy dominance. Bringing power transformer production to the U.S. is vital as energy demand skyrockets… This $457 million investment and facility will create more than 800 new high-paying jobs in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District.”

La visión de Hitachi

Desde la cúpula empresarial, Toshiaki Tokunaga, presidente y CEO de Hitachi, recalcó: “The United States is a key market for Hitachi, and this investment reflects our commitment to powering America’s energy future to meet the accelerating demands for reliable and sustainable solutions to benefit the nation.”

Mientras tanto, Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO de Hitachi Energy, enfatizó: “Power transformers are a linchpin technology for a robust and reliable electric grid and winning the AI race… Our investments in expanding U.S. transformer manufacturing capacity—including at our new South Boston facility—are already creating good-paying American jobs, strengthening local communities, and reinforcing economic independence.”

Una apuesta global

La nueva planta en Virginia se construirá junto al campus existente de Hitachi Energy y ofrecerá más de 825 empleos en ingeniería, manufactura avanzada y operaciones. Este proyecto forma parte de un programa global de inversión de 9.000 millones de dólares de la compañía, el mayor en la industria eléctrica, que busca ampliar su capacidad de manufactura, investigación y desarrollo, y asociaciones estratégicas para un sistema energético más seguro, resiliente y confiable a nivel mundial.