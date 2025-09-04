WillScot anuncia cambios en su cúpula directiva: Tim Boswell será el nuevo CEO en 2026

Caracas, (Venezuela Business Desk). WillScot Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC), reconocida por sus soluciones innovadoras de espacios temporales, comunicó oficialmente una transición en su liderazgo ejecutivo que marcará una nueva etapa en la historia de la compañía.

El Consejo de Administración de WillScot decidió por unanimidad designar a Tim Boswell, actual presidente y director de operaciones (COO), como próximo director ejecutivo (CEO) a partir del 1 de enero de 2026. Con esta decisión, Boswell sustituirá a Brad Soultz, quien deja el cargo tras una gestión que consolidó el crecimiento y la transformación financiera de la empresa.

Boswell, una trayectoria de más de una década en la empresa

Boswell se incorporó a WillScot hace 13 años y ha desempeñado cargos clave en finanzas y operaciones. Como presidente y COO, y previamente como presidente y director financiero (CFO), ha liderado iniciativas estratégicas que incluyen fusiones y adquisiciones (M&A), estrategias de precios y marketing, así como la incorporación de Productos y Servicios de Valor Agregado (VAPS). Su experiencia en mercados de capitales ha sido fundamental para escalar las operaciones de la compañía y consolidar su posición en el sector.

Reconfiguración de la Junta Directiva

Junto con la designación de Boswell, la empresa informó que Worthing Jackman, quien ejercía como presidente no ejecutivo de la Junta, asume de inmediato el cargo de presidente ejecutivo. Su rol será coordinar el trabajo del Consejo y apoyar al equipo directivo en la ejecución del plan estratégico.

Además, Jeff Sagansky, integrante del Consejo desde 2017, fue nombrado director independiente principal, con efecto inmediato, fortaleciendo el marco de gobierno corporativo de la compañía.

Respaldo de la Junta a la transición

Jackman destacó la importancia de este proceso de sucesión y expresó plena confianza en la elección del nuevo CEO:

“I have been deeply involved in the CEO succession planning process, which was underway when I joined the Board, and I strongly believe this is the right path forward. Tim has played an important role in leading the business, and his skills and commitment are clear. Having gone through the transition from CFO to CEO in a previous role myself, I know the demands of the transition and am confident he is well-prepared. The rest of the Board and I look forward to supporting Tim as he guides the Company into its next chapter.”

Agregó que la estrategia de la empresa se mantiene firme:

“During my time on the Board, I have worked alongside my fellow directors to carefully understand and evaluate our long-term plan and I feel confident that WillScot is executing the right strategy. Under Tim’s leadership, we expect to continue that focus on growth and execution, with increased urgency and accountability, to drive value creation for our shareholders.”

Jackman también reconoció los logros de Soultz:

“The Board recognizes the many contributions Brad has made as WillScot has scaled its portfolio and transformed the financial profile of the business, growing revenues over 5x and free cash flow to more than $500 million during his tenure as CEO. We would not be the Company we are today without his tireless dedication.”

Soultz se despide con gratitud

En sus declaraciones, el actual CEO resaltó el trabajo colectivo que permitió transformar la compañía:

“I feel a deep sense of gratitude to my colleagues and the entire team for what we’ve achieved together. The transformation of the business would not have been possible without the talent, commitment and collaboration of this world class team. I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Tim over the last 12 years and am delighted to have him succeed me as the business remains focused on continuing to deliver on its strategic milestones.”

Boswell toma el timón con visión de continuidad

El designado CEO agradeció la confianza del Consejo y de su antecesor:

“It is a privilege to be named CEO of WillScot, and I am thankful to the Board for their trust and to Brad for his years of dedication and guidance. Together with our talented team, I am confident we will continue to strengthen our market position and create value for our shareholders. Over the past year, serving as COO has given me the privilege of getting even closer to the business and serving employees across the organization. I am honored and humbled to take on this position and excited to work with the whole team to drive our continued success.”

Perspectivas a futuro

Jeff Sagansky, en su rol de director independiente principal, subrayó el papel clave de Jackman en la nueva etapa de la empresa:

“Worthing has a long term track record of driving superior shareholder returns. The Board and I expect his active leadership as Executive Chair in support and partnership with Tim to reignite growth and improved performance.”