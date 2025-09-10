Royalton Hotels & Resorts celebra 15 años con planes de expansión y apuesta al futuro del modelo all-inclusive

Caracas, Venezuela Business Desk. – La cadena Royalton Hotels & Resorts conmemora su 15º aniversario reafirmando su compromiso con la innovación y una visión clara sobre el futuro de la hospitalidad all-inclusive. Lo que comenzó como Blue Diamond Resorts en 2010 ha evolucionado hasta convertirse en una de las compañías más influyentes del Caribe, con un portafolio de más de 24 propiedades en siete países y un equipo global que ha hecho de la experiencia del huésped su principal motor.

Una historia marcada por la innovación

El presidente de la compañía, Jordi Pelfort, asegura que este aniversario va más allá de una simple fecha conmemorativa. “Fifteen years ago, we set out to create a new kind of all-inclusive experience, one that was modern, immersive, and adaptable to different travel styles,” expresó. “We weren’t looking to replicate what already existed. We wanted to build something with purpose, something that evolves with the traveler.”

Esa visión inicial ha guiado a Royalton a consolidarse en un mercado donde la demanda de experiencias significativas y sin estrés crece constantemente. La cadena ha desarrollado propiedades que abarcan desde complejos familiares con parques acuáticos y arenas de laser tag, hasta retiros exclusivos para adultos que combinan vitalidad o serenidad, de acuerdo con las tendencias de consumo.

Pelfort sostiene que el futuro del all-inclusive se apoyará en la personalización, el propósito y la integración tecnológica. “Today’s travelers want more than just value. They want flexibility, emotional connection, and experiences that feel authentic,” afirmó. “The next chapter of all-inclusive hospitality will be defined by brands that can balance consistency with creativity. That is exactly where we are focused as a company.”

Crecimiento con estrategia

La compañía ha expandido su presencia con pasos cuidadosamente calculados. “We’ve grown quickly, but never by accident,” señaló Pelfort. “Every move has been intentional, from building strategic B2B partnerships in the early days, to introducing category-firsts like overwater bungalows in Antigua and fully immersive entertainment centers within our resorts.”

Ese enfoque ha permitido a Royalton diferenciarse en un sector altamente competitivo, introduciendo innovaciones que hoy son referencia en la industria.

Tecnología al servicio de la experiencia

Royalton ha sido pionera en incorporar tecnología en la hospitalidad all-inclusive. Introdujo brazaletes con RFID, televisores inteligentes y aplicaciones móviles para gestionar la estadía en tiempo real. En los últimos años, la empresa ha implementado soluciones de inteligencia artificial y automatización para mejorar la planificación de recursos y la eficiencia operativa.

Estas herramientas, que funcionan en segundo plano, permiten asignar la habitación ideal a cada huésped y optimizar la distribución, manteniendo intacta la espontaneidad de unas vacaciones. El objetivo: que la experiencia siga siendo fluida, intuitiva y profundamente humana.

Expansión más allá del Caribe

Aunque su base sigue siendo la región caribeña, Royalton mira hacia nuevos mercados. “The next frontier for all-inclusive isn’t limited by geography,” explicó Pelfort. “Markets like the U.S. and Europe are increasingly open to the model, especially when it’s paired with curated lifestyle offerings and a strong brand narrative. When the time is right, we’re ready to bring our experience to new regions.”

La compañía también apuesta por redefinir el concepto de all-inclusive más allá de lo tradicional, incorporando bienestar, flexibilidad multigeneracional y alineación con estilos de vida. “It’s no longer about what’s included, but how it makes guests feel,” señaló Pelfort. “The future belongs to brands that can build emotional value, not just transactional value.”

Nuevo nombre y compromiso sostenible

Como parte de la celebración, Royalton anunció la transición oficial de su identidad corporativa de Blue Diamond Resorts a Royalton Hotels & Resorts, alineando su nombre con el reconocimiento global de su marca principal.

La empresa también presentó varios hitos clave: la campaña “15 Years of Caring, 15 Acts of Change” orientada a sostenibilidad e impacto comunitario; el lanzamiento de Royalton Vessence Resorts en Barbados; y la incorporación de Paraíso de la Bonita, A Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, Adult All-Inclusive, a su portafolio gestionado.

“This anniversary isn’t just a celebration of how far we’ve come and where are we going,” subrayó Pelfort. “It’s a reaffirmation of our responsibility to help shape the future of tourism in a more sustainable and inclusive way, creating trends and products that align to the travelers’ needs.”

Reconocimiento y futuro

Pelfort no dejó pasar la oportunidad de reconocer a quienes han acompañado el crecimiento de Royalton. “None of this would have been possible without the trust and vision of Stephen Hunter, who had the courage to bet on both me and Royalton Hotels & Resorts,” dijo. “And of course, we wouldn’t be here without the team we’ve built, one of the most passionate, talented, and forward-thinking teams in the industry.”

Al ser consultado sobre cómo describiría el futuro del all-inclusive en una sola palabra, Pelfort respondió: “Happiness. That’s what travel is about. Joyful, worry-free moments with the people who matter most. And that’s the future we’re building toward.”