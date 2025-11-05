Heineken renueva su alianza global con la Fórmula 1 y lanza el primer “season ticket” del automovilismo

São Paulo — La reconocida marca global de cerveza Heineken® anunció la renovación y expansión de su alianza con Fórmula 1®, consolidando una década de colaboración entre ambas marcas. En el marco de este acuerdo multianual, la empresa presentó una iniciativa sin precedentes: el primer “season ticket” del automovilismo mundial, una tarjeta de fibra de carbono que permitirá a su portador y un acompañante asistir a todas las carreras de la temporada 2026, con gastos de viaje y alojamiento incluidos.

Una nueva etapa en la relación Heineken–F1

El anuncio fue realizado en São Paulo, donde Heineken retomará desde 2027 el patrocinio principal del Gran Premio local. Este nuevo compromiso refuerza el vínculo de la cervecera con la creciente base de seguidores de la Fórmula 1®, que actualmente cuenta con más de 827 millones de aficionados en todo el mundo. El objetivo es ofrecer experiencias excepcionales tanto dentro como fuera de la pista.

El innovador “season ticket” ofrecerá acceso a los 24 Grandes Premios del calendario, en 24 ciudades diferentes. Más que un pase, representa una oportunidad única de conectar a los fanáticos globales de la F1®, promoviendo la sociabilidad y la amistad alrededor de una cerveza.

Brandon Burgess, el primer beneficiario

El primer poseedor de esta tarjeta exclusiva será Brandon Burgess, un seguidor que captó la atención del público y los medios por su hazaña de intentar asistir a todas las carreras de 2025 con un presupuesto limitado y manteniendo su empleo a tiempo completo. Heineken® reconoció su pasión y determinación otorgándole este privilegio como símbolo del espíritu que une a los fanáticos del deporte.

El campeón mundial de F1® y embajador de Heineken® 0.0, Max Verstappen, fue el encargado de entregarle la tarjeta a Burgess, destacando:

“F1 has some of the most dedicated fans in the world, and the energy they bring, whether they are at the circuit or supporting from home, is a huge part of what makes this sport so special. What Brandon has done this season is incredible. He has shown real commitment to the sport and the community around it. It is only right that he receives the first-ever season ticket from Heineken® so he can continue sharing his passion and enjoy the sport with as many different people as possible.”

Por su parte, Burgess expresó su emoción:

«Attending every F1 race in a single year has always been my dream. It’s been a crazy challenge – juggling my full-time job and being on a limited budget meant that I’ve had to make some sacrifices such as only visiting some countries for 24 hours, and attending races alone. But it has enabled me to connect with fans all over the world – many of whom I still chat to. I never thought that when I started documenting my journey at the beginning of the year that so many people would be following along. And now to be recognised by a brand like Heineken® and be the holder of the world’s first season ticket for F1 races is absolutely mind-blowing. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime and I can’t wait to take this journey even further next year and share the experience with other fans.”

Expansión de la alianza y nuevas activaciones

Heineken® y la Fórmula 1® sellaron un nuevo acuerdo multianual que incluye patrocinios principales de los Grandes Premios de Brasil, Madrid y Silverstone, además de extender su presencia en China y Las Vegas.

La compañía continuará promoviendo su producto sin alcohol Heineken® 0.0 como parte de su programa global de consumo responsable, utilizando la plataforma internacional de la F1® para difundir su mensaje.

La estrategia también contempla la creación de F1® Fanzones presentadas por Heineken 0.0, activaciones en F1® Arcades en distintas ciudades del mundo, proyecciones de carreras, promociones para consumidores y contenidos digitales durante todo el año.

Declaraciones oficiales

El CEO y presidente del Consejo Ejecutivo de Heineken®, Dolf van den Brink, resaltó la importancia de este nuevo capítulo en la relación con Fórmula 1®:

“After almost a decade of creating unforgettable fan experiences together, I’m thrilled we will be extending and expanding our partnership with Formula 1®. This new chapter of our partnership is about more than sponsorship – it’s about connecting with fans, creating unique experiences, and celebrating the global F1® fandom. In celebration of this contract renewal, we are excited to launch the sport’s first season ticket, giving a fan and a friend the opportunity to attend every race of the season – truly a once in a lifetime adventure. We can’t wait to deliver more fan-first activations, shared experiences, and showcase the incredible energy that surrounds F1®, both on and off the track – all with a cold Heineken (0.0) beer in hand.»

Por su parte, el presidente y CEO de Fórmula 1®, Stefano Domenicali, subrayó el valor de esta alianza:

“For nearly a decade Heineken® has stood alongside Formula 1 with a shared passion for creating an unrivalled experience and spectacle for our fans. I want to thank the Heineken® family, Dolf and his team for their continued support and am delighted that our partnership will bring even more excitement to spectators both at and away from track for many years to come. In motorsport, innovation is in our DNA, so I’m thrilled that Heineken® continues to push the boundaries of engaging fans and taking them even closer to the action.”

Próximos pasos

Para 2026, Heineken® ofrecerá a otro fanático la posibilidad de obtener este codiciado pase a través de la plataforma F1® Unlocked, brindando la oportunidad de vivir cada curva y emoción de la temporada completa junto a un acompañante.

Los interesados deberán seguir las redes sociales de Heineken® y Fórmula 1® para conocer más detalles sobre cómo participar.

Con esta iniciativa, la marca holandesa reafirma su compromiso con la innovación, la sostenibilidad y la conexión humana, fortaleciendo su presencia en uno de los espectáculos deportivos más seguidos del planeta.